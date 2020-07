Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in highly desirable community with Swim and Tennis. Home has a small backyard area. Main level has an upgraded bedroom with FULL bathroom on main level. Home consists of hardwoods on main and carpets upstairs. Home is in exceptional condition and ready for occupancy. One of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood.