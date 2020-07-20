All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:24 PM

1479 Wilford Drive Northeast

1479 Wilford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1479 Wilford Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TWO STORY HOME IN LAWRENCEVILLE! Located in the Prospect Estates subdivision, this wonderful 3BDRM/2.5BA features a family room with fireplace and ceiling fan and eat-in kitchen and recessed lighting! Upstairs provides the laundry room and all bedrooms, with the master having a trey ceiling, ceiling fan and full bath with garden tub, double vanity, separate shower and walk-in closet. A back patio and two car garage complete this home! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast have any available units?
1479 Wilford Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast have?
Some of 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1479 Wilford Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1479 Wilford Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
