1479 Wilford Drive Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TWO STORY HOME IN LAWRENCEVILLE! Located in the Prospect Estates subdivision, this wonderful 3BDRM/2.5BA features a family room with fireplace and ceiling fan and eat-in kitchen and recessed lighting! Upstairs provides the laundry room and all bedrooms, with the master having a trey ceiling, ceiling fan and full bath with garden tub, double vanity, separate shower and walk-in closet. A back patio and two car garage complete this home! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.