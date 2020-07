Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel

For more information, contact Duo Wang at (347) 827-7286. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6679801 to view more pictures of this property. This overly spacious, multi-story home offers 5 bedrooms with a bonus room on main level with 3 full bathrooms. Gorgeous, open-concept kitchen with view into the family area, pristine stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in kitchen, master suite includes double vanity and seperate tub/shower.Private yard.