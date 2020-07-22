1461 Still Ridge Lane

Amenities
Open floor plan w/dramatic 2-story entrance & family room. Large bedroom & full bath on main floor. One stop light from Tribble Mill Park with fishing, playground, pavilions and trails. Easy access to highways, shopping, and hospital. Close to downtown Lawrenceville, Grayson & Snellville.
FEATURES
* 5BR / 3BA with attached 2-car garage
* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace
* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms. . .
* Cooling: Central
* Heating: Other
* Fireplace
* Flooring: Hardwood
* Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces
* Patio
Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history
Nearby Schools in Lawrenceville
Lovin Elementary
McConnell Middle
Archer High
Apply online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
Office: 770-687-2752
Agent Martha: 404-276-0873
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets