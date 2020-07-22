1461 Still Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open floor plan w/dramatic 2-story entrance & family room. Large bedroom & full bath on main floor. One stop light from Tribble Mill Park with fishing, playground, pavilions and trails. Easy access to highways, shopping, and hospital. Close to downtown Lawrenceville, Grayson & Snellville.



FEATURES

* 5BR / 3BA with attached 2-car garage

* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances

* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace

* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms. . .

* Cooling: Central

* Heating: Other

* Fireplace

* Flooring: Hardwood

* Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces

* Patio



Application Criteria

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income

08.) Must pass social security number verification

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

10.) Must pass criminal background check

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history



Nearby Schools in Lawrenceville

Lovin Elementary

McConnell Middle

Archer High



Apply online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com



Office: 770-687-2752

Agent Martha: 404-276-0873



