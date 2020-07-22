All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1461 Still Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1461 Still Ridge Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:24 PM

1461 Still Ridge Lane

1461 Still Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1461 Still Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open floor plan w/dramatic 2-story entrance & family room. Large bedroom & full bath on main floor. One stop light from Tribble Mill Park with fishing, playground, pavilions and trails. Easy access to highways, shopping, and hospital. Close to downtown Lawrenceville, Grayson & Snellville.

FEATURES
* 5BR / 3BA with attached 2-car garage
* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace
* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms. . .
* Cooling: Central
* Heating: Other
* Fireplace
* Flooring: Hardwood
* Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces
* Patio

Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history

Nearby Schools in Lawrenceville
Lovin Elementary
McConnell Middle
Archer High

Apply online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Office: 770-687-2752
Agent Martha: 404-276-0873

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Still Ridge Lane have any available units?
1461 Still Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1461 Still Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1461 Still Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 Still Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Still Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Still Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 Still Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1461 Still Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1461 Still Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1461 Still Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 Still Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Still Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1461 Still Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1461 Still Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1461 Still Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Still Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 Still Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1461 Still Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1461 Still Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College