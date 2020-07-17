145 Jackson Pt

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Parkview HS district, Exceptionally 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has a large family room with fireplace and high ceiling. Separate dinning room area and huge kitchen with all appliances, All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with oversize master bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower. Walk in closet in kitchen and white cabinet . Private fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Close to all shopping, Walmart, restaurants, and other. Easy aces to HWY 85 and 285. Tenant is still occupied until 7/15/2020. Move in date will be 8/1/2020