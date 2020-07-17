All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 145 Jackson Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
145 Jackson Pt
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:38 AM

145 Jackson Pt

145 Jackson Point Drive · (770) 717-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

145 Jackson Point Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Parkview HS district, Exceptionally 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has a large family room with fireplace and high ceiling. Separate dinning room area and huge kitchen with all appliances, All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs with oversize master bathroom with double vanity, separate tub and shower. Walk in closet in kitchen and white cabinet . Private fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Close to all shopping, Walmart, restaurants, and other. Easy aces to HWY 85 and 285. Tenant is still occupied until 7/15/2020. Move in date will be 8/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Jackson Pt have any available units?
145 Jackson Pt has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Jackson Pt have?
Some of 145 Jackson Pt's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Jackson Pt currently offering any rent specials?
145 Jackson Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Jackson Pt pet-friendly?
No, 145 Jackson Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 145 Jackson Pt offer parking?
Yes, 145 Jackson Pt offers parking.
Does 145 Jackson Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Jackson Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Jackson Pt have a pool?
No, 145 Jackson Pt does not have a pool.
Does 145 Jackson Pt have accessible units?
No, 145 Jackson Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Jackson Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 145 Jackson Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Jackson Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Jackson Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 Jackson Pt?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity