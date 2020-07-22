All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

1431 Woodward Down Ct

1431 Woodward Down Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1431 Woodward Down Trail, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, Location and Location about one mile to the Mall of Georgia and between 85 & I-985. Beautiful almost new cul de sac home with fabulous open floor plan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen features large granite island, granite c'tops,tile b'splash, 42" cabinet w/new ss appliances. Upstairs w/ 3 bedrooms/2 bath & laundry room with large master w/big walk in closet, double sink vanity, sep tub/shower , enclosed toilet and a beautiful loft on third floor with full bath and closet. GREAT SCHOOLS !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Woodward Down Ct have any available units?
1431 Woodward Down Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1431 Woodward Down Ct have?
Some of 1431 Woodward Down Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Woodward Down Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Woodward Down Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Woodward Down Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Woodward Down Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1431 Woodward Down Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Woodward Down Ct offers parking.
Does 1431 Woodward Down Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Woodward Down Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Woodward Down Ct have a pool?
No, 1431 Woodward Down Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Woodward Down Ct have accessible units?
No, 1431 Woodward Down Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Woodward Down Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Woodward Down Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Woodward Down Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Woodward Down Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
