1431 Woodward Down Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location, Location and Location about one mile to the Mall of Georgia and between 85 & I-985. Beautiful almost new cul de sac home with fabulous open floor plan, gorgeous gourmet kitchen features large granite island, granite c'tops,tile b'splash, 42" cabinet w/new ss appliances. Upstairs w/ 3 bedrooms/2 bath & laundry room with large master w/big walk in closet, double sink vanity, sep tub/shower , enclosed toilet and a beautiful loft on third floor with full bath and closet. GREAT SCHOOLS !!!