1405 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/18/20 **COMING SOON** 3 bdrm / 2 ba Ranch on level lot - Available 7/18/20! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch close to the highway for easy access and has Great Schools associated with it. This custom designed home features a large Master Bedroom (with very big walk-in closet), huge vaulted Great Room with fireplace, generous formal Dining Room, tremendous eat-in Kitchen with elect. range, refrigerator and bayed Breakfast Room. Even the 2 car garage was built with extra space in mind. The "split Bedroom" design provides an extra measure of privacy. All on a very pretty, level homesite just off Collins Hill Rd. near the Collins Hill Racquet Club



Schools: Taylor E.S., Creekland M.S., Collins Hill H.S.



Pets: Small dog will be considered.



Availability: Available 7/18

Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/

Or call: 470-709-0633



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



No Cats Allowed



