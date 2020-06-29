All apartments in Gwinnett County
1394 Claredon Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

1394 Claredon Drive

1394 Claredon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1394 Claredon Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6a0e9b076 ---- Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath ranch. Very spacious open floor plan with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and back splash. Master suite features large loft perfect for office or exercise room, tray ceilings, walk in closet. Over-sized master bathroom with upgraded with tile floors, frame less glass shower, jetted tub, granite counter tops and more. Great location and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Claredon Drive have any available units?
1394 Claredon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1394 Claredon Drive have?
Some of 1394 Claredon Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Claredon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Claredon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Claredon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1394 Claredon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1394 Claredon Drive offer parking?
No, 1394 Claredon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1394 Claredon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1394 Claredon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Claredon Drive have a pool?
No, 1394 Claredon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Claredon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1394 Claredon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Claredon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1394 Claredon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1394 Claredon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1394 Claredon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
