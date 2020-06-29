1394 Claredon Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6a0e9b076 ---- Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath ranch. Very spacious open floor plan with high ceilings and hardwood floors. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and back splash. Master suite features large loft perfect for office or exercise room, tray ceilings, walk in closet. Over-sized master bathroom with upgraded with tile floors, frame less glass shower, jetted tub, granite counter tops and more. Great location and neighborhood.