Gwinnett County, GA
1365 Aster Ives Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:52 PM

1365 Aster Ives Dr

1365 Aster Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1365 Aster Ives Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculately-maintained and turnkey available for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, the open-concept floor plan brings the living space, dining nook, and kitchen into a seamless arrangement, perfect for entertaining and bringing family together. Explore your culinary skills in the bright and airy kitchen, boasting stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet storage. The spacious master suite features a stately vaulted ceiling, attached bath with double vanity, and generous walk-in closet, providing the ideal tranquil atmosphere for unwinding after a long day. Lawn care serviced by HOA, so you can live maintenance-free. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Aster Ives Dr have any available units?
1365 Aster Ives Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1365 Aster Ives Dr have?
Some of 1365 Aster Ives Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Aster Ives Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Aster Ives Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Aster Ives Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 Aster Ives Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1365 Aster Ives Dr offer parking?
No, 1365 Aster Ives Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1365 Aster Ives Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1365 Aster Ives Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Aster Ives Dr have a pool?
No, 1365 Aster Ives Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Aster Ives Dr have accessible units?
No, 1365 Aster Ives Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Aster Ives Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Aster Ives Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Aster Ives Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1365 Aster Ives Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
