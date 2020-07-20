1365 Aster Ives Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Immaculately-maintained and turnkey available for move in today! Designed with your family in mind, the open-concept floor plan brings the living space, dining nook, and kitchen into a seamless arrangement, perfect for entertaining and bringing family together. Explore your culinary skills in the bright and airy kitchen, boasting stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet storage. The spacious master suite features a stately vaulted ceiling, attached bath with double vanity, and generous walk-in closet, providing the ideal tranquil atmosphere for unwinding after a long day. Lawn care serviced by HOA, so you can live maintenance-free. Schedule your exclusive home tour today before it's gone!