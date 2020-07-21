1357 Gale Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully renovated rental is close to everything, and will WOW you. Can be rented furnished for an additional $500. Furnishings are shown in photos. Fantastic open concept Kitchen, eat-in area, living room. Kitchen features Quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash. Chef's cooking vent above electric stove. All new lighting and fixtures throughout. Spacious fireside family room to enjoy TV or game night. New paint, carpet and flooring. 3 ample sized bedrooms with double door closets. Hallway bath has subway tile shower and new vanity, Master bath features tiled shower w/glass door and new vanity. Backyard is open and level. This gorgeous updated home is located near Jimmy Carter Blvd, I-85, Infinite Energy Arena. All shopping close by. Just 25 minutes to Mercedes Benz Stadium and downtown ATL. At least $5,000 income per month for unfurnished and $6500 per mo. furnished. Pet deposit $500 on on a case by case basis. Landlord seeking good credit, clean background check. Credit check will be completed.