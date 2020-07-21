All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1357 Gale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1357 Gale Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1357 Gale Dr

1357 Gale Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1357 Gale Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully renovated rental is close to everything, and will WOW you. Can be rented furnished for an additional $500. Furnishings are shown in photos. Fantastic open concept Kitchen, eat-in area, living room. Kitchen features Quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash. Chef's cooking vent above electric stove. All new lighting and fixtures throughout. Spacious fireside family room to enjoy TV or game night. New paint, carpet and flooring. 3 ample sized bedrooms with double door closets. Hallway bath has subway tile shower and new vanity, Master bath features tiled shower w/glass door and new vanity. Backyard is open and level. This gorgeous updated home is located near Jimmy Carter Blvd, I-85, Infinite Energy Arena. All shopping close by. Just 25 minutes to Mercedes Benz Stadium and downtown ATL. At least $5,000 income per month for unfurnished and $6500 per mo. furnished. Pet deposit $500 on on a case by case basis. Landlord seeking good credit, clean background check. Credit check will be completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Gale Dr have any available units?
1357 Gale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1357 Gale Dr have?
Some of 1357 Gale Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Gale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Gale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Gale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 Gale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1357 Gale Dr offer parking?
No, 1357 Gale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1357 Gale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Gale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Gale Dr have a pool?
No, 1357 Gale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Gale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1357 Gale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Gale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Gale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Gale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 Gale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College