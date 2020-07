Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious new home in cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms. Open floor plan and view from kitchen to living and family room. . Wood flooring in kitchen. two car garage. easy access to highways. restaurants, grocery stores and schools are close by the home. trey ceiling in master bedroom, separate tub and shower. and a huge walk in closet space. all secondary bedrooms are very spacious and you have to see them to appreciate a well built home.