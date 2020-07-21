All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:45 PM

1342 Thomas Daniel Way

1342 Thomas Daniell Way · No Longer Available
Location

1342 Thomas Daniell Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
2 weeks free rent if move in by 4/14 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease term.

Cedar shake accents and stonescaping add great curb appeal to this 5-bedroom, 3-bath home! This home is loaded with gorgeous upgrades and offers both formal and casual spaces for entertaining! The 2-story foyer with wood flooring leads to a formal living room and lovely dining room designed with a tray ceiling, heavy crown molding and shadowbox wainscoting. The family room boasts a coffered ceiling and fireplace with gas logs, and opens to the breakfast area, offering a tranquil view of the wooded backyard. Cooks will enjoy preparing meals in the spacious kitchen equipped with an abundance of castled cabinetry, a tile backsplash, granite counter tops and a center prep island, plus a huge walk-in pantry for plenty of storage. The main level features a guest bedroom with a full bath, while the upstairs houses the remaining bedrooms and a bonus/media room, also ideal for a 5th bedroom. The expansive master suite with a tray ceiling features a luxurious bath with his-and-hers vanities, a garden tub, an over-sized shower, a water closet and a walk-in closet. Enjoy spending time with family and friends on the patio in the private backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way have any available units?
1342 Thomas Daniel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way have?
Some of 1342 Thomas Daniel Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 Thomas Daniel Way currently offering any rent specials?
1342 Thomas Daniel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 Thomas Daniel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1342 Thomas Daniel Way is pet friendly.
Does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way offer parking?
No, 1342 Thomas Daniel Way does not offer parking.
Does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 Thomas Daniel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way have a pool?
No, 1342 Thomas Daniel Way does not have a pool.
Does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way have accessible units?
No, 1342 Thomas Daniel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 Thomas Daniel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 Thomas Daniel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 Thomas Daniel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
