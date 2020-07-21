1342 Thomas Daniel Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

2 weeks free rent if move in by 4/14 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease term.



Cedar shake accents and stonescaping add great curb appeal to this 5-bedroom, 3-bath home! This home is loaded with gorgeous upgrades and offers both formal and casual spaces for entertaining! The 2-story foyer with wood flooring leads to a formal living room and lovely dining room designed with a tray ceiling, heavy crown molding and shadowbox wainscoting. The family room boasts a coffered ceiling and fireplace with gas logs, and opens to the breakfast area, offering a tranquil view of the wooded backyard. Cooks will enjoy preparing meals in the spacious kitchen equipped with an abundance of castled cabinetry, a tile backsplash, granite counter tops and a center prep island, plus a huge walk-in pantry for plenty of storage. The main level features a guest bedroom with a full bath, while the upstairs houses the remaining bedrooms and a bonus/media room, also ideal for a 5th bedroom. The expansive master suite with a tray ceiling features a luxurious bath with his-and-hers vanities, a garden tub, an over-sized shower, a water closet and a walk-in closet. Enjoy spending time with family and friends on the patio in the private backyard.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.