Gwinnett County, GA
1335 Bramlett Forest Trail
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

1335 Bramlett Forest Trail

1335 Bramlett Forest Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Bramlett Forest Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, WILL BE MOVE IN READY ON 5/15/19** 'PRETTY AS A PICTURE' describes this 5 BDR 3 BATH home. Enjoy every square foot of this home. The living room features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen offers lots of cabinetry, large pantry, and a viewing window to the family room. Master suite features trey ceiling, ceiling fan, double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. FINISHED BASEMENT with bedroom AND full bath! TWO car garage with automatic door openers. Don’t miss this one!!!

**Please note this is for a 2 year lease only.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail have any available units?
1335 Bramlett Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail have?
Some of 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Bramlett Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Bramlett Forest Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
