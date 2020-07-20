All apartments in Gwinnett County
1333 Sweetpine Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

1333 Sweetpine Dr

1333 Sweet Pine Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1333 Sweet Pine Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Townhome in Norcross - Townhome with living/dining room combination, new paint and laminate floors including the basement, fully equipped kitchen with full size washer/dryer connections, bath off each bedroom, partially finished basement, Lawn and sanitation included.Schools are Minor ES, Berkmar MS and Berkmar HS. From I 85 North exit Beaver Ruin Rd and turn right, continue several miles to left at Arc Way traffic light. left on Sweetpine Dr. property is at the end of the street.Please check our website at for current and detailed information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Sweetpine Dr have any available units?
1333 Sweetpine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1333 Sweetpine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Sweetpine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Sweetpine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Sweetpine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1333 Sweetpine Dr offer parking?
No, 1333 Sweetpine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Sweetpine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Sweetpine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Sweetpine Dr have a pool?
No, 1333 Sweetpine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Sweetpine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1333 Sweetpine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Sweetpine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Sweetpine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Sweetpine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Sweetpine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
