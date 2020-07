Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Extremely spacious 2-story in preferred neighborhood. Home features formal living room, formal dining room, and chef's kitchen with center island that is open to family room. No carpet; all wood flooring. New interior paint. Massive master bedroom with sitting room. Basement has been sheetrocked. Must see! Wonderful home! Lawn maintenance is included.