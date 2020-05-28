1228 Mcpherson Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Newly renovated 3BR/2BA Townhouse (duplex) with fenced back yard located on a small cul-de-sac with easy access to I85/I285. Updated with all new paint, solid surface floors throughout, window blinds, dishwasher, faucets, low flow toilets and more. Large great room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, abundant cabinets, large pantry and washer & dryer hook ups, large master bedroom and closet, and the additional bedrooms are 10 x 10 (+/-). Storage area on the back of the building and additional storage space in the attic. Dedicated parking pad, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout unit. Meadowcreek High School, Lilburn Middle and Elementary Schools . No application fee, but a recent copy of your credit report, current utility bill, copy of drivers license and verification of income of 4 times is required. Some pet restrictions (with additional pet rent surcharge and pet deposit). Gas heat and hot water. NO RECENT EVICTIONS, and clean criminal background required. Monthly rent, including lawn maintenance, is $1,280.00. Resident is responsible for water, electricity, gas and trash/recycling collection. Fully refundable security deposit is $1,300.00