All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1228 Mcpherson Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1228 Mcpherson Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1228 Mcpherson Lane

1228 Mcpherson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1228 Mcpherson Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3BR/2BA Townhouse (duplex) with fenced back yard located on a small cul-de-sac with easy access to I85/I285. Updated with all new paint, solid surface floors throughout, window blinds, dishwasher, faucets, low flow toilets and more. Large great room with vaulted ceiling and wood-burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all major appliances, abundant cabinets, large pantry and washer & dryer hook ups, large master bedroom and closet, and the additional bedrooms are 10 x 10 (+/-). Storage area on the back of the building and additional storage space in the attic. Dedicated parking pad, ceiling fans and window blinds throughout unit. Meadowcreek High School, Lilburn Middle and Elementary Schools . No application fee, but a recent copy of your credit report, current utility bill, copy of drivers license and verification of income of 4 times is required. Some pet restrictions (with additional pet rent surcharge and pet deposit). Gas heat and hot water. NO RECENT EVICTIONS, and clean criminal background required. Monthly rent, including lawn maintenance, is $1,280.00. Resident is responsible for water, electricity, gas and trash/recycling collection. Fully refundable security deposit is $1,300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Mcpherson Lane have any available units?
1228 Mcpherson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1228 Mcpherson Lane have?
Some of 1228 Mcpherson Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Mcpherson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Mcpherson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Mcpherson Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Mcpherson Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Mcpherson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Mcpherson Lane offers parking.
Does 1228 Mcpherson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Mcpherson Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Mcpherson Lane have a pool?
No, 1228 Mcpherson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Mcpherson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1228 Mcpherson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Mcpherson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Mcpherson Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Mcpherson Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Mcpherson Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College