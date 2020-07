Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free. The living is easy in this impressive, generously proportioned contemporary residence. A bright and airy interior includes a living room w/stone fireplace and a gorgeous feature wall! The pretty kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar is one to love. Stylish bathroom vanities and designer custom sinks are nice upgrades! The balcony deck and lower deck are beautiful spots to appreciate. Act quickly to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

