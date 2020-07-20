All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

1205 Grayson Oaks Drive

1205 Grayson Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Grayson Oaks Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
You will not find a nicer rental home on the market! 4-bedroom 3-bath in sought after Lawrenceville. The cook's kitchen has dark cabinets, granite, tile back splash and opens to the spacious family room with a wall of windows and fireplace. The large master has a sitting area and a spacious walk in closet. The master bath has a garden tub, double sinks and a walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are all great size. The back yard has a patio and space for entertaining. Don't miss this hard to find rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive have any available units?
1205 Grayson Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Grayson Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Grayson Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
