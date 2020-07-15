All apartments in Gwinnett County
1201 Hiddenbrook Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

1201 Hiddenbrook Lane

1201 Hiddenbrook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Hiddenbrook Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rare FIND - Two Master Bedrooms - One Jr. Master Suite on main & Oversized Master Upstairs with unbelievable walk-in closets! 4 Sided brick home with great location mins to I-85 and local parks. Hardwood floors thruout all three floors (except secondary BRs)! Lrg Kitchen with granite, tons of storage and private office off the kitchen. Upstairs Master is spacious and offers an expansive master bath w/jetted tub, dual head shower, double vanity and large vanity. Basement is finished w/b\'ful hardwood floors & large entertaining area. Large fenced yard w/large patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane have any available units?
1201 Hiddenbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane have?
Some of 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Hiddenbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1201 Hiddenbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
