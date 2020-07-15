1201 Hiddenbrook Lane

Amenities

Rare FIND - Two Master Bedrooms - One Jr. Master Suite on main & Oversized Master Upstairs with unbelievable walk-in closets! 4 Sided brick home with great location mins to I-85 and local parks. Hardwood floors thruout all three floors (except secondary BRs)! Lrg Kitchen with granite, tons of storage and private office off the kitchen. Upstairs Master is spacious and offers an expansive master bath w/jetted tub, dual head shower, double vanity and large vanity. Basement is finished w/b\'ful hardwood floors & large entertaining area. Large fenced yard w/large patio area.