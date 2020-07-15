All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
1195 Opie Ln
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

1195 Opie Ln

1195 Opie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1195 Opie Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Clean modern updated executive home for rent. 6 bedrooms , 3 full baths and 2 kitchens. recent updates includes new Stainless steel appliances, new paint hardwood floors, New A/C. and much more. All bedrooms are good sizes with walk in closets. Some bedrooms have 2 closets. Lower floor has ductless independent efficient A/C with individual controller. Desirable location and good schools. great value lot of houses for the money Serious inquires . Income verification and rental references required. No pets no smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 Opie Ln have any available units?
1195 Opie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1195 Opie Ln have?
Some of 1195 Opie Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 Opie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1195 Opie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 Opie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1195 Opie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1195 Opie Ln offer parking?
No, 1195 Opie Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1195 Opie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 Opie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 Opie Ln have a pool?
No, 1195 Opie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1195 Opie Ln have accessible units?
No, 1195 Opie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 Opie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 Opie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1195 Opie Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1195 Opie Ln has units with air conditioning.
