1195 Opie Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Clean modern updated executive home for rent. 6 bedrooms , 3 full baths and 2 kitchens. recent updates includes new Stainless steel appliances, new paint hardwood floors, New A/C. and much more. All bedrooms are good sizes with walk in closets. Some bedrooms have 2 closets. Lower floor has ductless independent efficient A/C with individual controller. Desirable location and good schools. great value lot of houses for the money Serious inquires . Income verification and rental references required. No pets no smokers