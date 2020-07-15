All apartments in Gwinnett County
1186 Scenic View Circle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

1186 Scenic View Circle

1186 Scenic View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1186 Scenic View Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Move in Ready in one of the best school district in Brookwood high School, Crews middle and Craig elementary school, new interior paint, new hardwood floor in the Foyer and Kitchen, one of the largest floor plan in the community with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath, bedroom on the main and a full bath on the main as well, minutes to the Avenue, Scenic Hwy, Target, grocery, walking distance to restaurants, Emory Hospital close by, walking distance to Elementary and middle school, Alenxander Park and more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1186 Scenic View Circle have any available units?
1186 Scenic View Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1186 Scenic View Circle have?
Some of 1186 Scenic View Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1186 Scenic View Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1186 Scenic View Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1186 Scenic View Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1186 Scenic View Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1186 Scenic View Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1186 Scenic View Circle offers parking.
Does 1186 Scenic View Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1186 Scenic View Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1186 Scenic View Circle have a pool?
No, 1186 Scenic View Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1186 Scenic View Circle have accessible units?
No, 1186 Scenic View Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1186 Scenic View Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1186 Scenic View Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1186 Scenic View Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1186 Scenic View Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
