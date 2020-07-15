1186 Scenic View Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in Ready in one of the best school district in Brookwood high School, Crews middle and Craig elementary school, new interior paint, new hardwood floor in the Foyer and Kitchen, one of the largest floor plan in the community with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath, bedroom on the main and a full bath on the main as well, minutes to the Avenue, Scenic Hwy, Target, grocery, walking distance to restaurants, Emory Hospital close by, walking distance to Elementary and middle school, Alenxander Park and more...