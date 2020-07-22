All apartments in Gwinnett County
1180 Lochshyre Way
1180 Lochshyre Way

1180 Lochshyre Way · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Lochshyre Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A hidden gem in a well sought after Gwinnett subdivision that sits on nearly 3 acres! New Roof, New Flooring, Hardwood, New Hardware, HVAC, granite countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms! Home has huge 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The over-sized gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and espresso cabinetry. Home has a large Owner's Suite with a huge walk-in closet and a breathtaking Owner's Spa that features separate porcelain tile tub and shower. Porcelain tile also featured in second bath. Home also includes a large suite in finished basement with both shared and private entrance. Perfect accommodations as an In-law suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Lochshyre Way have any available units?
1180 Lochshyre Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1180 Lochshyre Way have?
Some of 1180 Lochshyre Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Lochshyre Way currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Lochshyre Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Lochshyre Way pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Lochshyre Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1180 Lochshyre Way offer parking?
Yes, 1180 Lochshyre Way offers parking.
Does 1180 Lochshyre Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Lochshyre Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Lochshyre Way have a pool?
Yes, 1180 Lochshyre Way has a pool.
Does 1180 Lochshyre Way have accessible units?
No, 1180 Lochshyre Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Lochshyre Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1180 Lochshyre Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1180 Lochshyre Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1180 Lochshyre Way has units with air conditioning.
