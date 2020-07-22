1180 Lochshyre Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

A hidden gem in a well sought after Gwinnett subdivision that sits on nearly 3 acres! New Roof, New Flooring, Hardwood, New Hardware, HVAC, granite countertops in both kitchen and bathrooms! Home has huge 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The over-sized gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and espresso cabinetry. Home has a large Owner's Suite with a huge walk-in closet and a breathtaking Owner's Spa that features separate porcelain tile tub and shower. Porcelain tile also featured in second bath. Home also includes a large suite in finished basement with both shared and private entrance. Perfect accommodations as an In-law suite.