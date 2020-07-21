All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

1123 Easley Court

1123 Easley Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Easley Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bedrooms House for Rent in Lawrenceville; Award Winning Gwinnett Schools - Loving ES / McConnell MS / Archie HS; Featuring Fresh Paint and New Flooring Throughout, Granite Kitchen / Breakfast, Separate Dining Room and Fireside Family Den on Main Level - Huge Master Suite and 3 Additional Good Size Bedrooms on 2nd Floor; Patio and Fenced Backyard Great for Family Entertaining; Cul-de-Sac Street in Family Friendly; Easy Access to Lawrenceville / Suwanee / Duluth / Buford / Hwy 316 / Grayson, etc; Back door to Athens / University of Georgia -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Easley Court have any available units?
1123 Easley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1123 Easley Court have?
Some of 1123 Easley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Easley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Easley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Easley Court pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Easley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1123 Easley Court offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Easley Court offers parking.
Does 1123 Easley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Easley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Easley Court have a pool?
No, 1123 Easley Court does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Easley Court have accessible units?
No, 1123 Easley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Easley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Easley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Easley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Easley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
