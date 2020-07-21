1123 Easley Court

Amenities

4 Bedrooms House for Rent in Lawrenceville; Award Winning Gwinnett Schools - Loving ES / McConnell MS / Archie HS; Featuring Fresh Paint and New Flooring Throughout, Granite Kitchen / Breakfast, Separate Dining Room and Fireside Family Den on Main Level - Huge Master Suite and 3 Additional Good Size Bedrooms on 2nd Floor; Patio and Fenced Backyard Great for Family Entertaining; Cul-de-Sac Street in Family Friendly; Easy Access to Lawrenceville / Suwanee / Duluth / Buford / Hwy 316 / Grayson, etc; Back door to Athens / University of Georgia -