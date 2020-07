Amenities

w/d hookup all utils included walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Immaculate home in Lawrenceville. Owner is renting out a one bedroom basement level, self contained space, previously used by in-laws. Fully equipped kitchen. Large walk in closet. Open floor plan. Formal dining room. Have your own private driveway to side entrance. All utilities included. Washer and Dryer hook up. Owner lives in home.