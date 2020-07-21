1091 NW Lake Washington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully maintained 3 sided brick in soughtafter Washington Lake Plantation. Decorator appointed stylesthroughout w/ many updates & renovations for you in this movein ready home. Large, renovated master bathroom, designerkitchen w/ desk area, sunroom, & deck are just some of themany areas ready for you to enjoy. Front & back stairs makes foreasy access to the 2nd level. Full basement, stubbed for bath &partially finished will exceed your expectations in storage. And ofcourse, the fully fenced back yard is a dream for every fourlegged member of the family.