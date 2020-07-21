All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1091 NW Lake Washington Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:42 AM

1091 NW Lake Washington Drive

1091 Lake Washington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1091 Lake Washington Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautifully maintained 3 sided brick in soughtafter Washington Lake Plantation. Decorator appointed stylesthroughout w/ many updates & renovations for you in this movein ready home. Large, renovated master bathroom, designerkitchen w/ desk area, sunroom, & deck are just some of themany areas ready for you to enjoy. Front & back stairs makes foreasy access to the 2nd level. Full basement, stubbed for bath &partially finished will exceed your expectations in storage. And ofcourse, the fully fenced back yard is a dream for every fourlegged member of the family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive have any available units?
1091 NW Lake Washington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive have?
Some of 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1091 NW Lake Washington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive offers parking.
Does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive have a pool?
No, 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1091 NW Lake Washington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College