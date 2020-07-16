All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd

1072 Wildwood Wake Bend · (404) 900-4088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1072 Wildwood Wake Bend, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1981 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Dacula Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available at the End of July! Delightful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Swim Community. Bright Kitchen is a Cook’s Delight Featuring a Roomy Breakfast Area that Overlooks a Terrific Backyard! Large Family Room with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings and Plenty of Natural Light. Separate Dining Room, Spacious Master and Secondary bedrooms with Ample Closet Space. His/Hers Sinks and Soaking Tub in the Master Bath. Located off of Dacula Rd and Minutes from the Trophy Club of Apalachee…Perfect Location for the Avid Golfer!

Dacula Schools (Elementary, Middle, High)
*Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly.More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Dacula home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3741904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd have any available units?
1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd pet-friendly?
No, 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd offer parking?
No, 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd does not offer parking.
Does 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd have a pool?
Yes, 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd has a pool.
Does 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd have accessible units?
No, 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1072 Wildwood Wake Bnd does not have units with air conditioning.
