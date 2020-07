Amenities

Great location!! Near Shopping, Restaurants and Hwy 316! Better than NEW!!! Great floor plan!! One of the Best Lots in Entire neighborhood!!! 2-story Townhouse with open floor plan and Spacious master bedroom & bath, with large closet. All secondary bedrooms with vaulted ceiling. Main floor with Hardwoods, Kitchen with stained cabinetry & granite countertops! Private backyard is a good size. This home has so much to offer!! No Rental Restrictions! Won't Last!!