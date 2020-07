Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Grayson School large 4 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/granite counters, tile back splash, pantry, Island, and open to the family room. Formal living, Dining and full bath. 4 Bedrooms and Laundry are upstairs. Master suite has sitting area, double vanities, separate shower and garden tub, and large his-n-hers walk-in closet. Lots of closet space throughout. Easy access to Highways and shopping centers. ready on June 1st, 2019