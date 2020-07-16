20 Waterfront Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors. Large master with walk in closet, master bedroom double vanity, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Unit is located nest to the elevator which goes to covered parking for extra convenience. Fully gated community with BBQ grills by the pool overlooking the marsh and river. Walking distance to restaurants and marina. This condo is a must see.