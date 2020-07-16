All apartments in Glynn County
20 Waterfront Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

20 Waterfront Drive

20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA 31522

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors. Large master with walk in closet, master bedroom double vanity, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Unit is located nest to the elevator which goes to covered parking for extra convenience. Fully gated community with BBQ grills by the pool overlooking the marsh and river. Walking distance to restaurants and marina. This condo is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Waterfront Drive have any available units?
20 Waterfront Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glynn County, GA.
What amenities does 20 Waterfront Drive have?
Some of 20 Waterfront Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Waterfront Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Waterfront Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Waterfront Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Waterfront Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glynn County.
Does 20 Waterfront Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Waterfront Drive offers parking.
Does 20 Waterfront Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Waterfront Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Waterfront Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20 Waterfront Drive has a pool.
Does 20 Waterfront Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Waterfront Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Waterfront Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Waterfront Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Waterfront Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Waterfront Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
