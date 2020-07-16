20 Waterfront Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors. Large master with walk in closet, master bedroom double vanity, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Unit is located nest to the elevator which goes to covered parking for extra convenience. Fully gated community with BBQ grills by the pool overlooking the marsh and river. Walking distance to restaurants and marina. This condo is a must see.