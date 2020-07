Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access accessible bike storage car wash area guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Odyssey Lake Apartment Homes presents a community of spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom living spaces located just minutes from the Atlantic coast. With 33 green acres and an 8-acre lake at its center, our one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private balconies and patios, crown molding, social bars, and cherry wood cabinetry. Our community amenities include available garage parking, a fitness center, Internet cafe, and a beautiful swimming pool with splash pad. Discover the lifestyle you've been searching for at Odyssey Lake Apartments in Brunswick, GA.