Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1489 Enota Avenue

1489 Enota Avenue Northeast · (770) 857-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1489 Enota Avenue Northeast, Gainesville, GA 30501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1489 Enota Avenue · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school. Lots of living space! On the main level, formal living and dining rooms both with built ins, kitchen with built ins and breakfast area, den with pretty brick fireplace, sun room, screen porch. Master and two secondary bedrooms on main. Master has built ins and a private bath. Secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. Full basement has finished rooms including a bedroom and bathroom, rec room, and flex room with brick fireplace. Unfinished rooms provide plenty plenty of storage. Beautiful stone patio with brick BBQ for outdoor entertaining. One car carport with kitchen entrance. New carpet and paint throughout main floor.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Enota Avenue have any available units?
1489 Enota Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1489 Enota Avenue have?
Some of 1489 Enota Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Enota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Enota Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Enota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Enota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 1489 Enota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1489 Enota Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1489 Enota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Enota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Enota Avenue have a pool?
No, 1489 Enota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Enota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1489 Enota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Enota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Enota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
