1489 Enota Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school. Lots of living space! On the main level, formal living and dining rooms both with built ins, kitchen with built ins and breakfast area, den with pretty brick fireplace, sun room, screen porch. Master and two secondary bedrooms on main. Master has built ins and a private bath. Secondary bedrooms share a hall bath. Full basement has finished rooms including a bedroom and bathroom, rec room, and flex room with brick fireplace. Unfinished rooms provide plenty plenty of storage. Beautiful stone patio with brick BBQ for outdoor entertaining. One car carport with kitchen entrance. New carpet and paint throughout main floor.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5840187)