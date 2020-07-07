835 Winterside Ln

Amenities
This home does NOT accept Section 8 or any other voucher program.
This split level rental home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, matching appliances and much more. Nice updated kitchen, newly painted cabinets, new paints on walls and updated flooring.
This home for rent has plenty of room for everyone with three large bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms downstairs and a huge family room downstairs. Working fireplace in one of the lower level bedrooms.
Great Neighborhood. Gorgeous rental home
Cable Ready
Granite Counter Tops
Matching Appliances
Modern Amenities
Modern Vanities In Bathrooms
Security System Installed
Separate Dining Room
Tile In Kitchen
Travertine Back Splash
Rooms and Interior
.Fireplace
Kitchen and Bath
.Dishwasher
Lease Terms
.No pets
Security Deposit
. $1150