Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

835 Winterside Ln

835 Winterside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

835 Winterside Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
This home does NOT accept Section 8 or any other voucher program.

This split level rental home features five bedrooms and three bathrooms as well as an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, matching appliances and much more. Nice updated kitchen, newly painted cabinets, new paints on walls and updated flooring.

This home for rent has plenty of room for everyone with three large bedrooms upstairs, two bedrooms downstairs and a huge family room downstairs. Working fireplace in one of the lower level bedrooms.

Great Neighborhood. Gorgeous rental home

Cable Ready
Granite Counter Tops
Matching Appliances
Modern Amenities
Modern Vanities In Bathrooms
Security System Installed
Separate Dining Room
Tile In Kitchen
Travertine Back Splash
Rooms and Interior
.Fireplace
Kitchen and Bath
.Dishwasher
Lease Terms
.No pets
Security Deposit
. $1150

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Winterside Ln have any available units?
835 Winterside Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 835 Winterside Ln have?
Some of 835 Winterside Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 835 Winterside Ln currently offering any rent specials?
835 Winterside Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Winterside Ln pet-friendly?
No, 835 Winterside Ln is not pet friendly.
Does 835 Winterside Ln offer parking?
No, 835 Winterside Ln does not offer parking.
Does 835 Winterside Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Winterside Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Winterside Ln have a pool?
No, 835 Winterside Ln does not have a pool.
Does 835 Winterside Ln have accessible units?
No, 835 Winterside Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Winterside Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Winterside Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Winterside Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 Winterside Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
