8165 Autumn Green Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:16 PM

8165 Autumn Green Drive

8165 Autumn Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8165 Autumn Green Drive, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home that offers a screened porch! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED MOVE IN). In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8165 Autumn Green Drive have any available units?
8165 Autumn Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 8165 Autumn Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8165 Autumn Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8165 Autumn Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8165 Autumn Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Drive offer parking?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Drive have a pool?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8165 Autumn Green Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8165 Autumn Green Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
