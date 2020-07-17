7897 The Lakes Point

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen. The neighborhood has 5 natural lakes, swimming pool with slide, tennis courts, rent-able clubhouse for events, and walking trails. The room above the garage is not included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.