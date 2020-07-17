All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 7897 The Lakes Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
7897 The Lakes Point
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

7897 The Lakes Point

7897 The Lakes Point · (404) 900-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA 30213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen. The neighborhood has 5 natural lakes, swimming pool with slide, tennis courts, rent-able clubhouse for events, and walking trails. The room above the garage is not included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7897 The Lakes Point have any available units?
7897 The Lakes Point has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7897 The Lakes Point have?
Some of 7897 The Lakes Point's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7897 The Lakes Point currently offering any rent specials?
7897 The Lakes Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7897 The Lakes Point pet-friendly?
No, 7897 The Lakes Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 7897 The Lakes Point offer parking?
Yes, 7897 The Lakes Point offers parking.
Does 7897 The Lakes Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7897 The Lakes Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7897 The Lakes Point have a pool?
Yes, 7897 The Lakes Point has a pool.
Does 7897 The Lakes Point have accessible units?
No, 7897 The Lakes Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7897 The Lakes Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 7897 The Lakes Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7897 The Lakes Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 7897 The Lakes Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7897 The Lakes Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Dunwoody Courtyards
6873 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30338
Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity