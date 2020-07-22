All apartments in Fulton County
7772 Rutgers Circle
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

7772 Rutgers Circle

7772 Rutgers Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7772 Rutgers Circle, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64bb1dc060 ---- WELCOME TO THE EVER GROWING FAIRBURN! This beautiful 1 year old newly developed townhome is massive. Home features, accent wall, SS appliances, fireplace, custom light fixtures, loft area, spacious rooms and closets. This home will not last long at all!! Way too many features to list! Priced right for an immediate move in! *Home is not certified for the housing voucher program! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING YOUR VIEWING APPOINTMENT WITH STEPHANIE. TEXT AT 770-431-4633!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7772 Rutgers Circle have any available units?
7772 Rutgers Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 7772 Rutgers Circle have?
Some of 7772 Rutgers Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7772 Rutgers Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7772 Rutgers Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7772 Rutgers Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7772 Rutgers Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 7772 Rutgers Circle offer parking?
No, 7772 Rutgers Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7772 Rutgers Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7772 Rutgers Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7772 Rutgers Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7772 Rutgers Circle has a pool.
Does 7772 Rutgers Circle have accessible units?
No, 7772 Rutgers Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7772 Rutgers Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7772 Rutgers Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7772 Rutgers Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7772 Rutgers Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
