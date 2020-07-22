7772 Rutgers Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64bb1dc060 ---- WELCOME TO THE EVER GROWING FAIRBURN! This beautiful 1 year old newly developed townhome is massive. Home features, accent wall, SS appliances, fireplace, custom light fixtures, loft area, spacious rooms and closets. This home will not last long at all!! Way too many features to list! Priced right for an immediate move in! *Home is not certified for the housing voucher program! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING YOUR VIEWING APPOINTMENT WITH STEPHANIE. TEXT AT 770-431-4633!