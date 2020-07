7263 Toccoa Circle

Amenities

AMAZINGLY DESIGNED 4 BEDROOM/ 2.5 BATH IN SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY! - OPEN HOUSE MAY 2ND BETWEEN 1:00 & 2:00 VIEWINGS ARE ONLY BY APPOINTMENTS PLEASE CALL OR TEXT VERONICA AT (404) 205-1663 TO SETUP AN APPOINTMENT



GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FOYER LEADS TO A HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS OPEN TO THE OVERSIZED KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA, AND BREAKFAST BAR.

*KITCHEN INCLUDES

MODERN BACK SPLASH

LOTS OF STORAGE AND FULL SIZED PANTRY

CONVENIENT WINE/STUDY NOOK

EFFICIENTLY DESIGNED ISLAND PROVIDES EXTRA COUNTER- SPACE, WORK SPACE, STORAGE AND A PLACE FOR GUESTS TO GATHER IN THE KITCHEN

BRAND NEW WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS STEEL GAS STOVE WITH MATCHING BUILT IN OVERHEAD MICROWAVE.

DISHWASHER INCLUDED

KITCHEN OPENS TO THE GRAND FAMILY ROOM COMPLETE WITH DOUBLE DOOR ACCESS TO THE REAR PATIO.

-ROOM IS ANCHORED BY A LARGE WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE.

-BUILT IN ENTERTAINMENT AREA ABOVE FIREPLACE

-GUEST BATHROOM LAUNDRY AND LOTS OF STORAGE ON MAIN

UPSTAIRS:

THE MASTER SUITE IS A TRUE "RETREAT" DESIGNED WITH AN INTIMATE SCALE IN MIND:

*EXPANSIVE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SOARING CEILINGS INCLUDES A SEPARATE SEATING AREA

*TREY CEILINGS & CROWN MOLDING ACCENTS

*CEILING FANS

* DOUBLE DOORS LEAD INTO THE LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH W/GARDEN TUB

*DOUBLE VANITY SINK

*LUXURY SHOWER STALL

*OVERSIZED WALK-IN CLOSET WITH WINDOW VIEW



THREE MASSIVE BEDROOMS SHARE A FULL HALLWAY BATH.



A TWO-CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER COMPLETES THIS LOVELY HOME.



HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH

*SECURITY/STORM DOORS ON FRONT AND BACK

*SECURITY SYSTEM INSTALLED WITH MOTION DETECTION OPTION

*WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS

*EASY TO MAINTAIN FRONT AND BACK YARDS SEASONALLY PRE-TREATED FOR WEEDS



-HOME IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED AND MAINTAINED



****EXTRAS*****

THIS HOME IS SITUATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT IN OAKLEY TOWNSHIP, A WELL-MAINTAINED SWIM/TENNIS COMMUNITY, IS CLOSE TO SHOPS & FEATURES EASY ACCESS TO THE INTERSTATES.



(Less than 10 minutes from the interstate)

(Less than 15 minutes from Airport)



YOU CAN GET ANYWHERE AND STILL LAY YOUR HEAD IN FABULOUS UNION CITY!



THE COMMUNITY FEATURES SIDEWALKS, PLAYGROUND, CLUBHOUSE, BASKETBALL COURT AND POOL.

Rental Application Requirements:

*Credit Check Required

*Clean Background Check

*Gross Income Must equal 3x rental amount

*Verifiable rental history



Call or Text Veronica To Sign up for Viewing/Open House Alerts: 404-205-1663



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3694336)