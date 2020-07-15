695 Sweetgum Trace

Amenities

Welcome to Sweetgum Trce. This amazing home has everything you need and want in your new home. This extremely spacious home encompasses 6 bedroom, 4 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and over 3200 sq.ft.! The open floor concept in this home makes an inviting atmosphere and maximizes the space in the home! Get ready to live in comfort and style, the living room features cozy carpet and a fireplace perfect for chilly weather. Prepare your favorite meals in this spacious and well equipped kitchen that features granite counter tops, an appliance package (upon-move in) and ample counter and cabinet space. The rooms in this house are generously proportioned and completed with plush carpet and a neutral color paint that will make decorating a breeze. To make this home even better it has a privacy fenced in backyard and patio, so you can enjoy every aspect of this grand home! With so much to offer you won't want to miss this home. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed res

