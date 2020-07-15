All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 695 Sweetgum Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
695 Sweetgum Trace
Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:26 PM

695 Sweetgum Trace

695 Sweetgum Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

695 Sweetgum Trace, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Sweetgum Trce. This amazing home has everything you need and want in your new home. This extremely spacious home encompasses 6 bedroom, 4 bathrooms, a 2 car garage and over 3200 sq.ft.! The open floor concept in this home makes an inviting atmosphere and maximizes the space in the home! Get ready to live in comfort and style, the living room features cozy carpet and a fireplace perfect for chilly weather. Prepare your favorite meals in this spacious and well equipped kitchen that features granite counter tops, an appliance package (upon-move in) and ample counter and cabinet space. The rooms in this house are generously proportioned and completed with plush carpet and a neutral color paint that will make decorating a breeze. To make this home even better it has a privacy fenced in backyard and patio, so you can enjoy every aspect of this grand home! With so much to offer you won't want to miss this home. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed res
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 Sweetgum Trace have any available units?
695 Sweetgum Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 695 Sweetgum Trace have?
Some of 695 Sweetgum Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 Sweetgum Trace currently offering any rent specials?
695 Sweetgum Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 Sweetgum Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 695 Sweetgum Trace is pet friendly.
Does 695 Sweetgum Trace offer parking?
Yes, 695 Sweetgum Trace offers parking.
Does 695 Sweetgum Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 Sweetgum Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 Sweetgum Trace have a pool?
No, 695 Sweetgum Trace does not have a pool.
Does 695 Sweetgum Trace have accessible units?
No, 695 Sweetgum Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 695 Sweetgum Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 695 Sweetgum Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 695 Sweetgum Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 695 Sweetgum Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Novel Perimeter
5755 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Chattahoochee Ridge Apartments by ARIUM
1500 Huntcliff Village Ct
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Catherine of Roswell
11042 Alpharetta Highway
Roswell, GA 30076
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College