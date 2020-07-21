6871 Smoke Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features large rooms, granite countertops, new paint, and new flooring. The double sided fireplace is perfect for the cold winter months. This one won't last long so stop in today to view it.



Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com

No section 8

Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee $195

Renter’s Insurance Required

One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.