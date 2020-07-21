All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated September 6 2019 at 6:06 PM

6871 Smoke Ridge Drive

6871 Smoke Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6871 Smoke Ridge Drive, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features large rooms, granite countertops, new paint, and new flooring. The double sided fireplace is perfect for the cold winter months. This one won't last long so stop in today to view it.

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive have any available units?
6871 Smoke Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6871 Smoke Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6871 Smoke Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
