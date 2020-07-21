6871 Smoke Ridge Drive

Amenities
This home features large rooms, granite countertops, new paint, and new flooring. The double sided fireplace is perfect for the cold winter months. This one won't last long so stop in today to view it.
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.