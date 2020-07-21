All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated July 29 2019 at 8:30 PM

6427 Olmadison Lane

6427 Olmadison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6427 Olmadison Lane, Fulton County, GA 30349

A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with a cozy fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a view to the living room! The master bath has a shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6427 Olmadison Lane have any available units?
6427 Olmadison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6427 Olmadison Lane have?
Some of 6427 Olmadison Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6427 Olmadison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6427 Olmadison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6427 Olmadison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6427 Olmadison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6427 Olmadison Lane offer parking?
No, 6427 Olmadison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6427 Olmadison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6427 Olmadison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6427 Olmadison Lane have a pool?
No, 6427 Olmadison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6427 Olmadison Lane have accessible units?
No, 6427 Olmadison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6427 Olmadison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6427 Olmadison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6427 Olmadison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6427 Olmadison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
