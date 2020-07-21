6427 Olmadison Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with a cozy fireplace! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a view to the living room! The master bath has a shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.