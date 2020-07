Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Enjoy living and relaxing in this beautiful ranch-style home. Walk into a large living room with cozy fireplace that sits off from the dining room fit for entertaining. This 3 bed/ 2 bath home comes with a master with en suite, w/d connections, and two large guest rooms. The kitchen is equipped with all black appliances and separate eat-in breakfast room. 2-car garage with mudroom. Enjoy the scenery with a private wooded view. *16-month lease*