Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6242 Waverly Lane

6242 Waverly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6242 Waverly Lane, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Contemporary 3bed/2.5bath home for lease in Fairburn! Two car garage! Side patio for entertaining! Fireplace in living room! Open floor plan! Large kitchen with island, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space! Laundry room near kitchen! Half bath downstairs! Sizable bedrooms upstairs with sliding mirror closets! Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom! Garden tub and separate shower in master bath! Will not last long! Apply today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6242 Waverly Lane have any available units?
6242 Waverly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6242 Waverly Lane have?
Some of 6242 Waverly Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6242 Waverly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6242 Waverly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6242 Waverly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6242 Waverly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6242 Waverly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6242 Waverly Lane offers parking.
Does 6242 Waverly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6242 Waverly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6242 Waverly Lane have a pool?
No, 6242 Waverly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6242 Waverly Lane have accessible units?
No, 6242 Waverly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6242 Waverly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6242 Waverly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6242 Waverly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6242 Waverly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
