6242 Waverly Lane

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Contemporary 3bed/2.5bath home for lease in Fairburn! Two car garage! Side patio for entertaining! Fireplace in living room! Open floor plan! Large kitchen with island, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space! Laundry room near kitchen! Half bath downstairs! Sizable bedrooms upstairs with sliding mirror closets! Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom! Garden tub and separate shower in master bath! Will not last long! Apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.