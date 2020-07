Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Spacious, move in ready, traditional 2-story end unit condominium. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath plan with separate dining area. Tiled floors on the main level with carpet in family room, stairs, and 2nd level. Peaceful Garden Patio with Japanese Maple, Gardenias and Azaleas with 3 parking spaces. THIS CONDO has WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS ON THE 1st FLOOR. Easy access to airport, post office, bus line, restaurants and shops.