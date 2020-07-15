All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6056 Carriage Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6056 Carriage Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:12 PM

6056 Carriage Court

6056 Carriage Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6056 Carriage Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Adorable 3BR 1.5BA brick ranch for lease. The property welcomes you with easy care hardwood laminate floors in the living areas, a separate dining room for entertaining, a cute kitchen with appliances, wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy a level backyard with a deck for outdoor fun. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Bethune;

Middle School: Ronald E McNair;

High School: Benjamin Banneker;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6056 Carriage Court have any available units?
6056 Carriage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6056 Carriage Court currently offering any rent specials?
6056 Carriage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6056 Carriage Court pet-friendly?
No, 6056 Carriage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6056 Carriage Court offer parking?
No, 6056 Carriage Court does not offer parking.
Does 6056 Carriage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6056 Carriage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6056 Carriage Court have a pool?
No, 6056 Carriage Court does not have a pool.
Does 6056 Carriage Court have accessible units?
No, 6056 Carriage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6056 Carriage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6056 Carriage Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6056 Carriage Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6056 Carriage Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College