Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6015 Raventree Court
Last updated September 17 2019 at 5:18 PM

6015 Raventree Court

6015 Raventree Court · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Raventree Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Morgan is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!

The Derrick Creek community is located west of Atlanta just outside of Union City. Come out and visit one of these new pet friendly homes at your convenience. From Atlanta take S. Fulton Pwky to Derrick Rd and theres a Resibuilt home waiting for you!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Raventree Court have any available units?
6015 Raventree Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6015 Raventree Court have?
Some of 6015 Raventree Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Raventree Court currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Raventree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Raventree Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Raventree Court is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Raventree Court offer parking?
No, 6015 Raventree Court does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Raventree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Raventree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Raventree Court have a pool?
No, 6015 Raventree Court does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Raventree Court have accessible units?
No, 6015 Raventree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Raventree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Raventree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Raventree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Raventree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
