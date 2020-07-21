6015 Raventree Court

Amenities

The Morgan is a spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This home has over 1,800 sq/ft of living space. Our homes include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable LVP flooring. At Resi-built we offer 3 different ways for people to find a new home. Visit our website at www.resi-built.com and see how easy it is!



The Derrick Creek community is located west of Atlanta just outside of Union City. Come out and visit one of these new pet friendly homes at your convenience. From Atlanta take S. Fulton Pwky to Derrick Rd and theres a Resibuilt home waiting for you!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.