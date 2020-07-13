All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 5708 Sable Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
5708 Sable Way
Last updated July 4 2020 at 4:19 PM

5708 Sable Way

5708 Sable Way · (678) 755-9019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5708 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home. Home Features: Nice open floor plan with a hardwood floors, Berber carpeting, designer rails,Upgraded light fixtures, custom painted interior, huge eat-in kitchen with upgraded state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, family room with cozy fireplace, media room/Library at entrance, dual vanity in master bath, separate shower and tub, bonus area which can used as sitting room/movie room, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Rent is paid via auto debit on the 1st of every month - No Housing Choice Voucher/No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Sable Way have any available units?
5708 Sable Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5708 Sable Way have?
Some of 5708 Sable Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Sable Way currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Sable Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Sable Way pet-friendly?
No, 5708 Sable Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5708 Sable Way offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Sable Way offers parking.
Does 5708 Sable Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Sable Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Sable Way have a pool?
Yes, 5708 Sable Way has a pool.
Does 5708 Sable Way have accessible units?
No, 5708 Sable Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Sable Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5708 Sable Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 Sable Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5708 Sable Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5708 Sable Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Park at Abernathy Square
6925 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30328
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Camden Deerfield
13200 Summit Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity