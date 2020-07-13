5708 Sable Way

Amenities
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home. Home Features: Nice open floor plan with a hardwood floors, Berber carpeting, designer rails,Upgraded light fixtures, custom painted interior, huge eat-in kitchen with upgraded state of the art stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, family room with cozy fireplace, media room/Library at entrance, dual vanity in master bath, separate shower and tub, bonus area which can used as sitting room/movie room, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Rent is paid via auto debit on the 1st of every month - No Housing Choice Voucher/No Pets