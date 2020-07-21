All apartments in Fulton County
5375 Longmeadow Lane
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:06 PM

5375 Longmeadow Lane

5375 Longmeadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5375 Longmeadow Ln, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
JUST REDUCED!!!***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Fall In Love With This 4 BR/2.5 BA Split-level Home. Sunny white kitchen, SS appliances, granite countertops, and a center island w/breakfast bar! Enjoy an open floor plan and a large LR and separate DR. A storage shed and fully finished basement for bonus bedroom or a home office complete this home. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: The Meadows;
Sq. Footage: 1225;
Year Built: 1960;
Beds 4/ Baths: 2.5;

Elementary School: Heritage;
Middle School: Woodland;
High School: Banneker;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960

Deposits: $1,418.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 Longmeadow Lane have any available units?
5375 Longmeadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5375 Longmeadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5375 Longmeadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 Longmeadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5375 Longmeadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5375 Longmeadow Lane offer parking?
No, 5375 Longmeadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5375 Longmeadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 Longmeadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 Longmeadow Lane have a pool?
No, 5375 Longmeadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5375 Longmeadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 5375 Longmeadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 Longmeadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5375 Longmeadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5375 Longmeadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5375 Longmeadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
