5375 Longmeadow Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities accepts section 8

JUST REDUCED!!!***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Fall In Love With This 4 BR/2.5 BA Split-level Home. Sunny white kitchen, SS appliances, granite countertops, and a center island w/breakfast bar! Enjoy an open floor plan and a large LR and separate DR. A storage shed and fully finished basement for bonus bedroom or a home office complete this home. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: The Meadows;

Sq. Footage: 1225;

Year Built: 1960;

Beds 4/ Baths: 2.5;



Elementary School: Heritage;

Middle School: Woodland;

High School: Banneker;



Smoking: No



Deposits: $1,418.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.