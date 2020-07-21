5375 Longmeadow Lane

Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!!***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Fall In Love With This 4 BR/2.5 BA Split-level Home. Sunny white kitchen, SS appliances, granite countertops, and a center island w/breakfast bar! Enjoy an open floor plan and a large LR and separate DR. A storage shed and fully finished basement for bonus bedroom or a home office complete this home. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Fulton;
Subdivision: The Meadows;
Sq. Footage: 1225;
Year Built: 1960;
Beds 4/ Baths: 2.5;
Elementary School: Heritage;
Middle School: Woodland;
High School: Banneker;
Smoking: No
Deposits: $1,418.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.