All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 515 Platoro Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
515 Platoro Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

515 Platoro Ct

515 Platoro Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

515 Platoro Court Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Open floor plan with lots of natural lighting. Two-story foyer with large picture window. Loft area can serve as an additional seating area, play or recreation area. Open floorplan kitchen overlooks family room - great for entertaining! Home is located feet from the cul-de-sac. Community amenities includes swimming pool, playground, clubhouse. Minutes from Camp Creek Marketplace - shopping and entertainment , airport, and I20. Small pets welcome with pet fee. No Housing Vouchers accepted. Please call or text for showing instructions. Showing will be after 6/22/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Platoro Ct have any available units?
515 Platoro Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 515 Platoro Ct have?
Some of 515 Platoro Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Platoro Ct currently offering any rent specials?
515 Platoro Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Platoro Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Platoro Ct is pet friendly.
Does 515 Platoro Ct offer parking?
Yes, 515 Platoro Ct offers parking.
Does 515 Platoro Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Platoro Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Platoro Ct have a pool?
Yes, 515 Platoro Ct has a pool.
Does 515 Platoro Ct have accessible units?
No, 515 Platoro Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Platoro Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Platoro Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Platoro Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Platoro Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Crest at Riverside
100 Chattahoochee Cir
Roswell, GA 30075
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College