515 Platoro Ct

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Open floor plan with lots of natural lighting. Two-story foyer with large picture window. Loft area can serve as an additional seating area, play or recreation area. Open floorplan kitchen overlooks family room - great for entertaining! Home is located feet from the cul-de-sac. Community amenities includes swimming pool, playground, clubhouse. Minutes from Camp Creek Marketplace - shopping and entertainment , airport, and I20. Small pets welcome with pet fee. No Housing Vouchers accepted. Please call or text for showing instructions. Showing will be after 6/22/2020.