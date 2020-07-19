4129 Marshwood Trce

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your house hunting days are over! Look no further, since this awesome home is now available for immediate move in! This home has it all including neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures and best of all architectural details that give the home a custom feel. To add to the appeal, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.The home cook will surely be inspired to create superb dishes here! Those meals can either be served either in the eat in kitchen or in the spectacular dining room, that features arched entries, crown molding, and architectural details on the walls. The formal dining room opens up to both the formal living room and kitchen making it an ideal lay out for entertaining. The bedrooms and bathrooms are equally as impressive and will surely provide a great place to unwind after a hard day at work. As a bonus, the expansive master bedroom en-suite is fitted with a garden tub and walk in shower. We look forward to having you call

Contact us to schedule a showing.