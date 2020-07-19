All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated October 16 2019 at 5:32 PM

4129 Marshwood Trce

4129 Marshwood Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4129 Marshwood Trace, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Your house hunting days are over! Look no further, since this awesome home is now available for immediate move in! This home has it all including neutral painted walls, stylish fixtures and best of all architectural details that give the home a custom feel. To add to the appeal, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.The home cook will surely be inspired to create superb dishes here! Those meals can either be served either in the eat in kitchen or in the spectacular dining room, that features arched entries, crown molding, and architectural details on the walls. The formal dining room opens up to both the formal living room and kitchen making it an ideal lay out for entertaining. The bedrooms and bathrooms are equally as impressive and will surely provide a great place to unwind after a hard day at work. As a bonus, the expansive master bedroom en-suite is fitted with a garden tub and walk in shower. We look forward to having you call
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Marshwood Trce have any available units?
4129 Marshwood Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 4129 Marshwood Trce have?
Some of 4129 Marshwood Trce's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Marshwood Trce currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Marshwood Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Marshwood Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Marshwood Trce is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Marshwood Trce offer parking?
No, 4129 Marshwood Trce does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Marshwood Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Marshwood Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Marshwood Trce have a pool?
No, 4129 Marshwood Trce does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Marshwood Trce have accessible units?
No, 4129 Marshwood Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Marshwood Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Marshwood Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Marshwood Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Marshwood Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
