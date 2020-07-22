3525 Woodsong Circle SW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dfa9110a0 ---- Come see this large 4 bedroom beauty in Atlanta near Camp Creek PKWY. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. There is a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and wood floors, dining room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island. The master suite is large and has a separate shower. There is a big unfinished basement area downstairs and a large deck out back overlooking the backyard. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. YouTube Video URL -- Back Yard Double Ovens Gas Cooktop