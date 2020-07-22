All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3525 Woodsong Circle SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3525 Woodsong Circle SW
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

3525 Woodsong Circle SW

3525 Woodsong Cir SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3525 Woodsong Cir SW, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dfa9110a0 ---- Come see this large 4 bedroom beauty in Atlanta near Camp Creek PKWY. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. There is a spacious great room with vaulted ceilings and wood floors, dining room, open kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island. The master suite is large and has a separate shower. There is a big unfinished basement area downstairs and a large deck out back overlooking the backyard. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. YouTube Video URL -- Back Yard Double Ovens Gas Cooktop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW have any available units?
3525 Woodsong Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW have?
Some of 3525 Woodsong Circle SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Woodsong Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Woodsong Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Woodsong Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Woodsong Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW offer parking?
No, 3525 Woodsong Circle SW does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Woodsong Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW have a pool?
No, 3525 Woodsong Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 3525 Woodsong Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Woodsong Circle SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Woodsong Circle SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3525 Woodsong Circle SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Roswell City Walk
3000 Forrest Walk
Roswell, GA 30075
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College