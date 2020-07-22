3469 Carriage Chase Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3469 Carriage Chase Road

Atlanta, GA 30349



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5



Description:

Enter this home and be wowed by the large living room with multiple windows and a gorgeous fireplace!!! Great floor plan with dining area overlooking the living room and patio!. Galley kitchen opens to the garage and the guest bathroom. Upstairs are three large bedrooms, all with walk in closets and ceiling fans. The master suite has two walk-in closets and a full, private bath. The laundry closet is roomy. More storage is available in the two-car garage. Private backyard with little upkeep. Great location close to I=285 and I-85 as well as plenty of shopping and restaurants including: Jerk Palace, The Historic Green Manor, Home Taste Restaurant, Judy's Restaurant, Louisiana Bistreaux and Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill. Call today!!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Fulton County

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.