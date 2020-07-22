All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3469 Carriage Chase Rd

3469 Carriage Chase Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3469 Carriage Chase Rd, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3469 Carriage Chase Road
Atlanta, GA 30349

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Description:
Enter this home and be wowed by the large living room with multiple windows and a gorgeous fireplace!!! Great floor plan with dining area overlooking the living room and patio!. Galley kitchen opens to the garage and the guest bathroom. Upstairs are three large bedrooms, all with walk in closets and ceiling fans. The master suite has two walk-in closets and a full, private bath. The laundry closet is roomy. More storage is available in the two-car garage. Private backyard with little upkeep. Great location close to I=285 and I-85 as well as plenty of shopping and restaurants including: Jerk Palace, The Historic Green Manor, Home Taste Restaurant, Judy's Restaurant, Louisiana Bistreaux and Papi's Cuban & Caribbean Grill. Call today!!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Fulton County
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd have any available units?
3469 Carriage Chase Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd have?
Some of 3469 Carriage Chase Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3469 Carriage Chase Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3469 Carriage Chase Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 Carriage Chase Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3469 Carriage Chase Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3469 Carriage Chase Rd offers parking.
Does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 Carriage Chase Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd have a pool?
No, 3469 Carriage Chase Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd have accessible units?
No, 3469 Carriage Chase Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3469 Carriage Chase Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3469 Carriage Chase Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3469 Carriage Chase Rd has units with air conditioning.
